The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to declare Lawal Yahaya Gumau, candidate of the All Progressives Congress winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial election.

This is based on the official results declared and collated today in Bauchi.

Gumau, a member of the House of Representatives, polled 119, 489 votes to beat Ladan Salihu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 50,256 votes.

The result is set to be announced by Professor Ahmed Fadam of the Department of Agriculture, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University, Bauchi, the chief returning officer for the election.

Former governor Isa Yuguda who contested on the platform of the Green Party of Nigeria came third with 33,079 votes.

The APC candidate won in six of the seven local councils that made up the district, with Salihu winning in Bogoro local government, the home base of Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who is yet to make an official switch from the APC to the PDP.

In Bogoro, Salihu, a former broadcaster, got 6,646 votes as against the 3,992 votes scored by the APC candidate.

Collation of the results of the bye-election began today slowed down by the heavy rain that fell Saturday evening. The election itself was marred by many incidents.

Massive over voting was recorded in Bogoro and Bauchi councils, leading to the cancellation of over 25,000 votes. In Bogoro, 10,217 votes were cancelled and 15, 017 in Bauchi.

There were also cases of ballot box snatching in 13 units in Toro. In Alkaleri local council, 16,298 votes were cancelled in eight wards and 40 polling units over fracas, over voting, and non-usage of card readers.

Apart from the winner, Gumau, Salihu and Isa Yuguda, there were six other candidates.

They were Haruna Ayuba (African Democratic Congress), Aminu Tukur (Action Peoples party), Usman Hassan (Kowa Party), the only woman in the race Maryam Bargel (Social Democratic Party), Husseini Umar (New Nigeria Peoples Party) and Usman Chaledi (People for Democratic Change).

The bye-election arose following the death of Senator Ali Wakili in March.

The Full result council by Council

Dass LG

ADC 132

APC 7,432

APP 857

DA 52

GPN 2117

KP 28

MMN 25

NPP 106

SDP 1009

PDP 4028

Toro LG

ADC 471

APC 30,658

APP 472

DA 77

GPN 5,624

KP 53

MMN 100

MPN 69

NNPP 8075

PDC 277

PDP 8420

SDP 353

Total Valid votes 54,649

Rejected Votes 2731

Total votes cast 57,380

Bogoro LG

Number of Reg voters : 45599

Accredited: voters 16970

ADC – 60

APC -3992

APP – 1557

DA – 24

GPN – 817

KP – 21

MMN -32

MPN – 39

NNPP – 1924

PDC – 152

PDP – 6,646

SDP – 612

Total Valid Votes 15872

Rejected Votes- 718

Total votes 16592

Kirfi LG

Total Reg.voters: 64,653

ADD – 80

APC -11,051

APP 1039

DA 18

GPN 339

KP 12

MMN 29

MPN 15

NNPP 814

PDC 47

PDP 3336

SDP 263

Total Valid votes : 17043

Rejected Votes: 774

Total Valid votes: 17,817

Bauchi LG

Total Registered voters -306,939

Total Accredited 91,782

ADC – 725

APC – 38, 958

APP-1342

DA- 159

GPN – 18, 736

KP- 70

MMN – 135

MPN – 109

MNPP 6,322

PDC – 360

PDP – 13,053

SDP – 653

Total Valid votes :-80,623

Rejected Votes: 2920

Total votes cast: 83, 543

Alkaleri LG

Total Registered voters: 107, 072

Total Accredited voters: 27, 575

ADC- 110

APC – 13,-089

APP – 413

DA – 36

GPN – 2, 225

KP – 27

MMN – 34

MPN 32

NNPP 1899

PDC – 88

PDP -6, 245

SDP – 265

Total Valid votes – 24, 463

Rejected Votes – 1,220

Total votes cast 25, 683