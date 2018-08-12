The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to declare Lawal Yahaya Gumau, candidate of the All Progressives Congress winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial election.
This is based on the official results declared and collated today in Bauchi.
Gumau, a member of the House of Representatives, polled 119, 489 votes to beat Ladan Salihu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 50,256 votes.
The result is set to be announced by Professor Ahmed Fadam of the Department of Agriculture, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University, Bauchi, the chief returning officer for the election.
Former governor Isa Yuguda who contested on the platform of the Green Party of Nigeria came third with 33,079 votes.
The APC candidate won in six of the seven local councils that made up the district, with Salihu winning in Bogoro local government, the home base of Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who is yet to make an official switch from the APC to the PDP.
In Bogoro, Salihu, a former broadcaster, got 6,646 votes as against the 3,992 votes scored by the APC candidate.
Collation of the results of the bye-election began today slowed down by the heavy rain that fell Saturday evening. The election itself was marred by many incidents.
Massive over voting was recorded in Bogoro and Bauchi councils, leading to the cancellation of over 25,000 votes. In Bogoro, 10,217 votes were cancelled and 15, 017 in Bauchi.
There were also cases of ballot box snatching in 13 units in Toro. In Alkaleri local council, 16,298 votes were cancelled in eight wards and 40 polling units over fracas, over voting, and non-usage of card readers.
Apart from the winner, Gumau, Salihu and Isa Yuguda, there were six other candidates.
They were Haruna Ayuba (African Democratic Congress), Aminu Tukur (Action Peoples party), Usman Hassan (Kowa Party), the only woman in the race Maryam Bargel (Social Democratic Party), Husseini Umar (New Nigeria Peoples Party) and Usman Chaledi (People for Democratic Change).
The bye-election arose following the death of Senator Ali Wakili in March.
The Full result council by Council
Dass LG
ADC 132
APC 7,432
APP 857
DA 52
GPN 2117
KP 28
MMN 25
NPP 106
SDP 1009
PDP 4028
Toro LG
ADC 471
APC 30,658
APP 472
DA 77
GPN 5,624
KP 53
MMN 100
MPN 69
NNPP 8075
PDC 277
PDP 8420
SDP 353
Total Valid votes 54,649
Rejected Votes 2731
Total votes cast 57,380
Bogoro LG
Number of Reg voters : 45599
Accredited: voters 16970
ADC – 60
APC -3992
APP – 1557
DA – 24
GPN – 817
KP – 21
MMN -32
MPN – 39
NNPP – 1924
PDC – 152
PDP – 6,646
SDP – 612
Total Valid Votes 15872
Rejected Votes- 718
Total votes 16592
Kirfi LG
Total Reg.voters: 64,653
ADD – 80
APC -11,051
APP 1039
DA 18
GPN 339
KP 12
MMN 29
MPN 15
NNPP 814
PDC 47
PDP 3336
SDP 263
Total Valid votes : 17043
Rejected Votes: 774
Total Valid votes: 17,817
Bauchi LG
Total Registered voters -306,939
Total Accredited 91,782
ADC – 725
APC – 38, 958
APP-1342
DA- 159
GPN – 18, 736
KP- 70
MMN – 135
MPN – 109
MNPP 6,322
PDC – 360
PDP – 13,053
SDP – 653
Total Valid votes :-80,623
Rejected Votes: 2920
Total votes cast: 83, 543
Alkaleri LG
Total Registered voters: 107, 072
Total Accredited voters: 27, 575
ADC- 110
APC – 13,-089
APP – 413
DA – 36
GPN – 2, 225
KP – 27
MMN – 34
MPN 32
NNPP 1899
PDC – 88
PDP -6, 245
SDP – 265
Total Valid votes – 24, 463
Rejected Votes – 1,220
Total votes cast 25, 683