



Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has vowed to repeal the law granting pensions to former governors and deputy governors of the state if elected.

The governorship candidate who stated this during his campaign in Omu-Aran and Pategi communities in the state described the pension law as obnoxious.

He said it was wrong that the law allows the governor and deputy governor who serve the state for maximum years of eight to be entitled to pension fatter than other public servants who served the state for all their productive years

Abdulrazaq who noted that he would, as governor, need the cooperation of the state lawmakers to repeal the law urged the electorates to vote not only for him but also candidates of the APC for the state House of Assembly.

He stated: “We need to change some terrible laws. We’ll repeal that obnoxious pension law when we get to the office,”

“It’s a privilege to become a governor of a state. It is dubious for anyone to become governor and then earn a pension more than people who served the state for their entire lives. We can’t take that anymore. But we need enough lawmakers to push through the repeal of the offensive law.”

The governorship candidate also said at the campaign rally that his administration will invest in security, the local economy and youth empowerment in a bid to stamp out thuggery and bring government closer to the grassroots.

“We need to work seriously. We need to revamp the economy of Kwara State. We need to bring jobs to our people. We need to address security issues. Instead of funding police, they equip thugs. We will help the police by offering assistance they need to secure our communities,” he stated.

Abdulrazaq vowed to join the efforts to grant full autonomy to the local government areas, insisting that it is the only to grow the local economy and halt the unhealthy exodus of people to the cities.