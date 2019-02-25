



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency seat in the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the results announced so far.

The APC candidate, Dr Alex Egbuna, scored 29, 432 votes to beat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) John Gaul-Lebo, who came second with 26, 971.

The returning officer was Dr Chike Ekeopkara.

John Gaul-Lebo is the current speaker of the State House of Assembly and Abi/Yakurr is the constituency of former governor, Liyel Imoke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was assumed to hold sway to be able to stop the APC candidate.

In a similar development, the incumbent Senator Gershom Bassey of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Cross River South has been announced winner by the Returning Officer, Prof. James Epoke.

Bassey scored 77, 478 to beat Prince Bassey Otu, of the APC who got 63, 250 votes.

Reacting to the result, the APC candidate, Prince Otu kicked against the result saying his party will likely challenge same after his due consultation.