



Candidate representing the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ojo Federal Constituency. Hon. Adeyinka Murisiku Durosinmi, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to cancel the elections in the constituency and direct that a fresh one be conducted.

Durosinmi lamented that the election was fraught with irregularities ranging from late arrival of materials in some polling units; to non-functional or malfunctioned card readers; and non-usage of cards readers, among others.

“Since non-usage of card readers contravenes the Electoral Acts, the results of the units that violated this Act should be declared null and void, “Durosinmi stated in a petition signed by him and made available to The Nation on Saturay.

Durosinmi mentioned units such as 002 in Ward 2; 009, 010, 033, 012, 021, 056 and 018, all in Ward 01. Others units, according to him, include: units 023 in Ward 4; units 22 in Ward 6; as well as units 006, 010, 011, 038a, 038b, 038c, 046,a and 046b as well as 047a, 047b and 047 in Ward 011.

For instance, Durosinmi noted that in units 009 and 010 under Ward 01, results sheets were not brought to the polling unit. He alleged that some political thugs from opposition invaded Unit 012 in Ward 01, beat up APC agent and thereafter manipulated the results.

He said INEC returning office in the constituency also declared the election crisis-ridden.

“Since the election is being declared inconclusive by INEC returning officer, all the aforementioned polling units should be cancelled since they did not substantially comply with the provision of the Electoral Act,” Durosinmi added.

Similarly, Mr Lawal Wasiu Adeniyi collation officer for APC Ward 001, Ojo, has drawn INEC’s attention to non-availability of result sheets in some units. He mentioned the units as: 001, 002, 009, 010, 012, 014, 018, 021, 033, 056 all in Ward 001.

In a petition signed by him and made available to newsmen yesterday, Adeniyi said while there were no result sheets in some of the aforementioned units, there were non-availability of card readers in others.

He alleged that was done by the opposition People’s Democratic Party, adding that when he raised objection, he was shouted down by the opposition and prevented from seeing the results in the collation room.