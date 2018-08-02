Former candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Port Harcourt State Constituency 3 in the Rivers State House of Assembly election in 2015, Mr. Chima Nnokam, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Federal High Court, over the rerun election scheduled to hold on August 18, 2018.

INEC had recently announced a by-election to fill the vacant seat of Port Harcourt State Constituency 3 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, following the election of the former occupant, Hon. Victor Ihunwo, as Chairman of Port Harcourt City local government area.

Nnokam, in suit No: FHC/PH/CS/85/2018, is praying the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, for an order that he be immediately issued with the Certificate of Return to represent the constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He alleged that INEC failed by not conducting a by-election within 30 days as prescribed by Section 116 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to fill the vacancy created by the exit of Ihunwo.

The court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Turaki has fixed August 10, 2018, for hearing on the motion for interlocutory injunction, to restrain INEC from conducting the by-election.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chimeka Nmerukini has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the scheduled by-election for Port Harcourt State Constituency 3.

Leader of the PDP team that conducted the primaries and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, declared that Nmerukini emerged as a consensus candidate.

On its part, the APC was still holding its primaries as at press time, at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, to elect a candidate for the August 18, 2018 by-election for Port Harcourt State Constituency 3.