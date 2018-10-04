



The Prof. Abubakar Faki-led All Progressives Congress Zamfara State Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state.

A statement on Wednesday by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, confirmed this development.

Faki was quoted as having said the primaries was canceled due to election malpractices, including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the State Government officials.

The materials were subsequently taken to the Government House, Gusau.

The process was also allegedly marred by violence.

Nabena added in the statement: “Subsequently, the Party’s National Working Committee has approved the cancellation of the Governorship primaries.

“A new date will be announced soonest.

“The NWC reiterates our commitment to free, fair and transparent primaries across the country.”