The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State has called for the postponement of the May 22, LG election in the state.

The call was made by the Chairman of APC in the state, Chief Akin Oke, while addressing the media on Saturday at a Press Conference organised by the Association of Local government of Nigeria (ALGON).

Chief Oke said the postponement was to allow the APC to participate in the election.

He said: “We could not be part of the preparation for that election at the initial stage because we felt the dissolution of democratically elected chairmen and councillors was illegal.”

“Now that we have been vindicated, it is thus right for the government to give a level playing field in order for us to test our popularity.”

Earlier in his address, ALGON chairman, Mr Abass Aleshinloye, expressed appreciation to all those who contributed to the victory.

He said the victory was dedicated to the immediate past two-term Governor of the state, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who he said, was instrumental to the victory based on the support he gave

“He was the driving force who advised that we should not cause a problem in the State, but to follow the rule of law by going to Court.”

Meanwhile, APC, in a statement made available, by the Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, urged Governor Makinde to pay the entitlements of the sacked local government chairmen and councillors their full salaries and allowances, latest by March 31, 2022, of which the Attorney-General of Oyo State is expected to file an affidavit of compliance to the Supreme Court, for how the state government would schedule the payment.





The statement added that Oyo APC known for its civility and adherence to the rule of law approached the third arm of government, for an unbiased adjudication, noting that: “We are happy for being vindicated by this Supreme Court landmark judgement of Friday 7 May 2021, which confirmed Oyo APC’s position that Gov Seyi Makinde removal of the Elected 33 LG and 35 LCDA Chairmen and Councilors is null and void and is outrightly illegal.”

“Furthermore, considering the precedent of similar judgement in Bayelsa, Delta and the Ekiti States where governors were not timeframe like this case of Oyo State, whereby the governors in those circumstances chose not to pay till they left office, Oyo APC salute the Apex Court in Nigeria with this improved judicial proclamation at least to check the executive rascality of the state governors, most especially the N20m cost awarded against Gov Seyi Makinde to serve as a deterrent to others.”

“Considering the current economic realities of Nigeria and in fact Oyo State, Gov Seyi Makinde now have to pay the entitlements of the sacked local government executives their full salaries and allowances, latest by March 31, 2022, of which the Attorney General of Oyo State is expected to file an affidavit of compliance to the Supreme Court, for how Government of Engr Seyi Makinde of Oyo States would have Scheduled the Payment of illegally sacked LG and LCDA Chairmen and Councilors by 7th August 2021.”

“So Gov Seyi Makinde is being made to pay for his Executive Arrogance, impunity, naivety and stupid decision.”

“Finally, we salute Oyo ALGON and all OYO APC Members for towing the path of peace by eschewing violence while the case lasted,” the statement ended.