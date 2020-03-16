<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, to be presided by its embattled national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting will hold at the party’s national secretariat at noon, the party said in a statement Monday.

The announcement came just hours after the party shelved its planned National Executive Committee after the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

That meeting was called by the deputy national secretary of the party, Victor Giadom, who has claimed the leadership of the party after Oshiomhole was suspended last week.

Earlier on Monday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja halted the March 4 verdict of the Abuja High Court suspending Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.





A three-member panel of the appeal court led by Abubakar Yahaya ordered a stay of execution of the lower court order.

The APC, in a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Monday night enjoined all members of the NWC to attend as “important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.”

“A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat by 12 noon.

“All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.

“Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity,” read the party statement.