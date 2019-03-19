



Cross River stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for the cancellation and a re-run of the February 23 and March 9 Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Hilliard Eta, APC South-South National Vice Chairman, made the call on Monday in Abuja while speaking with journalists on the outcome of the elections.

Mr Eta described the elections that were conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a sham and would not stand the test of time.

“The National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections organised by INEC in Cross River on Feb. 23 and March 9, are a sham.

“The elections cannot stand the test of time; the contest was not just between the APC candidates on one hand and the candidates of other parties that participated in the exercise on the other hand.

“The contest was between the APC candidates on one hand and the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), INEC, and the state security forces on the other,” he said.