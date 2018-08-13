The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the success it recorded in the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday shows that Nigerians trust in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The party said this in a statement on Monday by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) hat-trick victories following weekend’s bye-elections for the Katsina North, Bauchi South Senatorial seats, and the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat, has again powerfully demonstrated the confidence and trust by our people in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration,” it said.

The ruling party noted that since assuming office in 2015, President Buhari has demonstrated the political will and that the President was committed to the task of building a new Nigeria.

According to the statement, this is in line with the “Change Agenda” it promised the electorate, as well as the progressive ideals it stands for.

The APC added, “As a political party, we remain genuinely committed to addressing our challenges, reconcile legitimately aggrieved interests, and emerge as a more united and stronger political fighting force as we face general elections in 2019.”

The ruling party which acknowledged that Nigeria had many challenges, stressed that every country had problems.

It, however, stressed that the country’s challenges were surmountable and assured Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration was working day and night to solve the problems and put the country on the right pedestal.

To achieve its objectives of developing the nation, the APC called on Nigerians to continue cooperating with and supporting the government.

Also, the APC congratulated its candidates who were victorious in the polls and thanked the electorate for their support.

Two of the party’s candidates, Ahmed Babba-Kaita and Lawal Yahaya Gumau, won the senatorial bye-elections in Katsina and Bauchi states respectively, while Mr Haruna Isa won the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The APC, however, suffered defeat in Cross River State.

Its candidate for Obudu state constituency bye-election, Adah Ishamali, was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen.