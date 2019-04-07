<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to claims made by a former chieftain of the party, Alhaji Buba Galadima, about the 2019 general elections.

Galadima had claimed that the APC and the presidency used the military and other state actors to rig the just-concluded presidential election in favour of the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, told Vanguard that the former spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organization, simply does not exist to him.

Galadima, a former Chairman of the Reform All Progressives Congress, APC, had, in the interview, accused the Presidency of coercing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to do its bidding.

In reaction, Issa-Onilu said, “I don’t respond to Buba Galadima. He does not exist as far as I am concerned. I don’t confer recognition on somebody like him.

“I don’t even read whatever he says or listen or watch him. It doesn’t bother me in any way. It is people who have time for him that are giving him the privilege of all that.”