All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that any Nigerian who violates the law, no matter how highly placed, must be brought to justice.

The APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He was reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) recent allegation that the APC-led Federal Government planned to arrest Saraki and his Deputy, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.

“We had thought that by now the PDP would be tired of its lame opposition strategy of false alarms, baseless and frivolous accusations.’’

It maintained that the Buhari administration had repeatedly demonstrated its strict adherence to the rule of law.

The party, therefore, said the alleged plan to arrest or harass the mentioned leaders as claimed by the PDP was “hogwash and baseless”, adding “a clear conscience fears no accusation.”

He wondered why PDP leaders were afraid of arrest if their conscience was clear.

He gave an assurance that all law-abiding citizens or residents of the country had nothing to fear about arrest.

“However, nobody no matter how highly placed, will escape the full wrath of the law. if he or she runs fowl of our laws.

“If the Senate President and the tree-climbing Senator are facing criminal charges in our law courts and his Deputy have explanations to make to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acquisition of numerous properties in Nigeria and abroad through questionable sources, the Buhari-led APC administration has nothing to do with them.

“The laws of the country are only being applied and they should answer for their alleged acts of infamy,’’ Nabena said.