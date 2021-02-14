



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto has declared it will not participate in the council poll slated for March 27, 2021.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sadiq Isah Achida, told reporters at the party’s secretariat the decision was based on wide consultations with stakeholders following lack of confidence in the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

“Our position is due to the glaring fact that they are all card carrying members of the PDP.

“They are all cohorts to the leadership of the government in Sokoto state who are always dancing to their tunes,” Achida alleged.

According to the chairman, APC in the state expected the electoral umpire to arrange a consultative meeting with all political parties to ensure peaceful and successful conduct of the polls but it refused to.





He explained: “All political parties should have been invited by the umpire for their input before coming up with a date for the polls, which is an indication of an ulterior motive of lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide level playing ground for political parties wishing to participate in the elections.

“To our dismay, the commission went ahead to and prepared a time table only convenient for them and their paymasters which was sent to us only for information.”

The APC further alleged the local government system in the state was already a failure with attendant but deliberate act of starving them of funds which was why they were recording dismal performance.