The All Progrogressives Congress (APC) Saturday said it was not worried by the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan.

The acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabene, said that APC feels relieved by her departure.

Nabene who spoke with newsmen on telephone said “the party cannot be romancing with someone who is not loyal and who has been involved in anti party activities.”

He also said that the former minister would have long left for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but for the reason that she knew she cannot actualize her gubernatorial ambition in PDP because the incumbent governor had a better chance of getting the ticket.