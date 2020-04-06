<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as irresponsible, attempts by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to play politics with the handling of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the fallout of the 14-day lockdown of the state by the Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The party, in a statement signed by its Lagos State Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, and made available to newsmen on Monday, condemned the misinformation being deployed by the PDP to rubbish the Governor’s efforts and dismiss the steps so far taken by him and his team, to deal with the spread of the virus across the state.

APC also criticized the PDP’s attempts to “disseminate falsehood to the unsuspecting public” while failing to acknowledge the Governor’s “proactive response even before the index case of the COVID 19 pandemic went a long way to stem its spread in the state.”

On the issue of the economic stimulus packages to 200,000 vulnerable families as announced by the Governor Sanwo-Olu, the APC, while acknowledging that there are indeed shortages in the distribution, praised the implementation of the policy across 19 local government areas and 90,000 households so far covered of the 200,000 households targeted in the first phase of the palliatives.

“So far, the State Government has been able to reach out to close to 90,000 households in 19 Local Government Area of the State namely: Agege, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Alimosho, Oshodi Isolo, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu, Surulere, Mushin, Ojo, Ifako-Ijaye and Ikorodu out of the first 200,000 households in the first instance. The outstanding Local Government yet to be covered, Ajeromi Ifelodun, would be covered on or before Tuesday 6th April, 2020,” the statement read in part.

The APC also vowed that despite attempts by the opposition party to distract and dismiss the good work of the state government in handling the spread of the coronavirus in the state, “Lagos State Government ably led by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu will not be distracted by political charlatans seeking desperately for relevance.”

The statement read in full: “Our attention has been drawn to the characteristically irresponsible and reckless attempt of PDP in Lagos State to play bitter politics with the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We would ordinarily not have dignified the piece with a response but for the deliberate attempt to disseminate falsehood to the unsuspecting public.

“It was rather absurd and convenient to dismiss the well applauded efforts of the Lagos State Government ably led by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with a wave of the hand and toxic imagination.

“For all avoidance of doubt, this government since inception has been alive to its most important duty of the welfare and safety of its citizens.

“Without a doubt, its proactive response even before the index case of the COVID 19 pandemic went a long way to stem its spread in the state.

“No one without ulterior motive would fault the infrastructure- the infectious diseases hospital, the medical laboratory, the isolation centers etc- set up by the state government.

“The State Government till date has been responding to the dictates of the pandemic with morale boosting measures.

“Among others, the Lagos State Government decided to provide a novel food stimulus to the most vulnerable in our midst to cushion the impact of the state wide lockdown. The government also provided free medical services for certain categories of patients. This includes surgery.

“Perhaps we should sympathize with the crass ignorance of the PDP leadership who, bereft of how things work in government might tend to jump to hasty conclusions. I guess it’s true that you can’t give what you don’t have. Serious and responsible governance which is the hallmark of the Lagos State government is totally different from running a tattered party.





“In response to the stay-at-home order in the face of COVID-19 pandemic and as envisaged by the Lagos State Government that there would be shortage in food supply especially to the vulnerable, the State Government flagged off the emergency food response programme.

“Apart from reaching out to the vulnerable with the supply of staple food for 14 days in the first instance, the programme was to serve as a call for action to the private sector and other well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to ameliorating the effects of the pandemic and consequent stay-at-home order on the vulnerable.

“Mr Governor formally flagged off the programme on Friday 27th March, 2020. The programme is aimed at distributing food packs to the vulnerable. The food pack consists of 5kg of Rice, 5kg of Garri, 3kg of Beans, 3 sachets of tomatoes / pepper paste and 2 loaves of 300g each bread. It is envisaged that each of these pack should feed a household of 6 for two weeks.

“The programme is achieving its objectives because a lot of private sector and NGOs have contributed to support the programme. In the same vein, the programme has created both direct and indirect jobs for a large number of people along the production line, which in its self is another form of palliatives.

“What the Government has done is to provide a palliative for most vulnerable households. It is just a relief and a substitute for loss of income.

“The Government is not punishing people by asking them to stay at home but a necessity. It is in our long term interest to be able to live and keep hope alive. The whole world is on lockdown. While our Government will not claim perfection in distribution of the palliative and we are improving on the strategy.

“With the success, the Lagos State Government is to extend the programme to another 250,000 household across the State and will re-strategize particularly in the area of channel of distribution to ensure that the target beneficiaries are reached.

“Thus the aged that are 60 years and above that are on the database of the Lagos State Government and have received text messages are expected to be taken care of during the implementation of the second phase of the programme. The package is meant for indigent communities and vulnerable households in the State. It is important to stress that the package is a palliative.

“It is also important to emphasise that the government have learnt a few lessons particularly on the channels of distribution during the first phase hence they have re-strategized and changed the mode of distribution for the second phase of the programme moving forward.

“The Lagos State Government remains accountable to our numerous donors and to the good people of the state. The PDP with its barefaced leadership will not attempt to teach a subject they find distasteful if our memories serve us right.

“However, we are not unmindful of the fifth columnists like the PDP cohorts who have embarked on sponsored social media activities to discredit the good intentions of government.

“The opportunity provided by the universal scourge for PDP to lay claim to some semblance of life is not lost on Lagosians.

“We want to congratulate you for being consistent at coming together whenever there’s money to share.

“We also noticed that you found your voice after the 14 days self-isolation occasioned by your show of shame in Ibadan in the face of threat of COVID 19 pandemic.

“The Lagos State Government ably led by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu will not be distracted by political charlatans seeking desperately for relevance.”