A political group, APC Youths Renaissance, has frowned at the action of the Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, for banning APC rally slated for this Saturday in the state.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Collins Edwin, and made available to the press on Monday, the group described the actions of the governor as “irresponsible”.

It said: “We wonder why a governor who took the oath of office to defend the constitution of Nigeria in Ebonyi State would be the very one violating the same law in which he is a custodian.

“Hence, the irresponsible action of Governor Umahi in banning the activities of APC members in the state is outrageous and unbecoming of a governor who truly understands the limits of his constitutional powers.”

It also pointed out that the scheduled APC rally is not a privilege but a right and the governor lacks the jurisdiction to stop it.

It said: “Governor Umahi has no power whatsoever to stop the APC rally in state under any guise.

“If Governor Umahi could exhibit crass ignorance on matters concerning the law of the nation, we wonder how he has being governing the state in the last three years?

“How can a governor who cannot respect the simple freedom of association enshrined in the constitution continue to govern a state whose citizens are law abiding citizens?”

The group also passed a vote of no confidence on the governor and enjoined him to immediately resign from office.