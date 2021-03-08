



The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress has slammed Governor Godwin Obaseki for lunatics, beggars, and children roaming Benin streets.

Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, David Imuse, said this in a statement on Sunday.

“The unending infighting in the PDP government led by Mr. Obaseki, which has deprived the state of a cabinet of commissioners and special advisers, has not helped matters.

“Only a people-centred government knows that it has a duty to periodically organise a massive exercise to get these people off the streets,” the statement quoted the chairman as saying,” the APC statement said.





Mr. Imuse added, “Forget the claims by the government about its so-called benevolence to healthy citizens, even in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t these people also need government attention in the area of clothing, feeding, and healthcare?”

The APC chieftain called on Mr. Obaseki to remove the unwanted people from the streets by providing adequate funds for rehabilitation centres to cater for the lunatics and destitute.

The governor has yet to react to the allegation.