APC: Big welcome awaits Anambra deputy governor

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State chapter, has said that a big welcome awaits Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, who joined the party on Wednesday as he is expected to team up with Senator Andy Uba, the party’s governorship candidate to reposition the state.

A statement from the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, (SAUGCO) said it has welcomed Dr Okeke into its fold.

“We heartily welcome our deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, an intellectual of no mean standing who has over the years striven to steer the ship of Anambra state from the parochialism and maladministration which his Principal, Governor Willy Obiano has foisted on the state,” Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, director, Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO, said in the statement.

“For several years, Dr Okeke remained the only sane voice of reason in Government House, Awka, thus before long, he was easily sidelined by a Governor Obiano who elevated his wife to the status of co-Governor.

“For taking this patriotic step, in the face of daunting personal discomfort, this generation of Ndi Anambra, and indeed Anambra children yet unborn, would remember the name, Dr. Nkem Okeke, as one who rejected the accoutrements of high office and elected to align with the people.”