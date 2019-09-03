<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress has strongly condemned the recent South African xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians, their property and businesses.

The ruling party said it was deeply saddened by the unwarranted attacks, calling on the South African ruling party, African National Congress, to ensure a stop to the attacks.

The APC, according to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Nigeria deserved better from South Africa.

The statement said, “As a party, we are deeply saddened by these unwarranted attacks.

“Nigeria deserves better from South Africa. It is too early for South Africans to forget their country’s history.

“Many of the key players in the struggle against apartheid are still alive and active in the country’s national affairs.

“We, therefore, cannot understand why there seems to be a conspiracy of silence on their part.

“The barbaric attack on citizens of other countries points to a failure of leadership.

“South African leaders cannot exonerate themselves from this cowardly act.

“We call on the South African ruling party, the African National Congress to urgently step in. This is completely at variance with what ANC stood for.

“The ANC government can no longer pretend about this obvious contradiction.”

The APC said the violence being meted to Nigerians under ANC called to question the very essence of the struggle against apartheid in which Nigeria was a front line ally of South Africa.

It vowed that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to take decisive action on the matter.

The statement added, “How can those who supported you and made huge sacrifices for your freedom become fair games to be murdered in cold blood?

“Perhaps there is a disconnect between the younger and older generations of South Africans.

“The older generation cannot sit back while the uninformed youths and some South African public officials in their quest for inordinate populism destroy what we collectively achieved over several decades of sacrifice and brotherliness.

“Today, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

“This is one of the first steps in this government’s proactive response to this unfortunate incident.

“We assure Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would continue to take decisive measures.

“The safety of Nigerians — home and abroad — is non-negotiable to the APC administration.”