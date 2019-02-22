



A lawmaker in Benue, Mr Joseph Boko, representing Kwande West state constituency, who completed his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at a grand rally in Adikpo, on Thursday said he would work for the party’s victory at the polls.

Boko, was sworn in as a member of the 8th Benue Assembly on Feb.12, after a protracted legal battle that traversed courts of different judicial jurisdictions.

He had been unlawfully substituted by the party and had been a frequent litigant in courts for three and a half years in search of justice.

The lawmaker renounced his membership of the APC after his inauguration as an assembly member.

At the rally on Thursday, Boko said he left the party because of the shoddy manner he was treated and the deceit of its leaders.

He commended Gov Samuel Ortom for supporting him to reclaim his stolen mandate in the state legislature and pledged to work for the victory of the party at the polls.

Former governor of the state and a senatorial candidate, Mr Gabriel Suswam, commended Boko for his doggedness in fighting to reclaim his mandate.

He urged the people to support all PDP candidates in the polls.

Governor Ortom commended Boko for defecting from the APC to the PDP.

He said all that he lost would be restored and urged him to work with PDP leaders in the state to retain power at the polls.

Ortom urged the people to support the PDP Presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, to win the presidency saying ” Atiku will make life better for all of you”.

Ortom, who owes many months of salaries to civil servants, said under Atiku’s presidency, he would have enough funds to clear all salary arrears and make life better for the people.