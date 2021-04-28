The All Progressives Congress, APC, has backed the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, on his imposition of night curfew in the state following the recent wave of attacks by unknown gunmen.

The party, which opined that the decision was apt, declared that no price was too much to pay when it comes to the protection and lives and property of a state.

The spokesman of APC in the state, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, in Port Harcourt, noted that there were moves by unknown persons to undermine the peace and stability of the State.





Nwuke said: “In the last one week, our State has been under attack by unknown persons who are determined to undermine the peace and security of the State.

“We think that the decision to impose a curfew around the State’s land border communities may be part of a security arrangement agreed upon by security agencies.

“We believe that no price is too big to pay when it comes to the protection of lives and property. As a responsible party, the APC agrees with the move to impose such a curfew.

“We urge the Rivers people to do whatever is possible to frustrate any attempt by unknown persons to disturb the peace.”