The All Progressives Congress (APC) is in support of the decision taken by the National Assembly to resolve the crisis in Edo and Bauchi State Houses of Assembly.

The party stated this through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, who addressed a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the APC, the real issue at stake is the alleged deliberate violation of the rule of law by the governors of the affected states.

It, therefore, called on the governors of Edo and Bauchi states to obey the rule of law by ensuring that their State Houses of Assembly were properly inaugurated.

The party insisted that the National Assembly was constitutionally empowered to take over the functions of any State House of Assembly found not capable of performing its functions.