<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the claim of attack by the former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, describing it as misleading.

Sola Elesin, the Ekiti State APC deputy chairman, said this while reacting to a statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking police investigation into the alleged assault.

Gboyega Oguntuase, the Ekiti State PDP chairman, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, condemned the alleged incident, urging the police to commence full investigation into it.

Elesin maintained that the APC did not have history of violence and brigandage, stressing that the allegation lacked substance.

“Nobody attacked him. He went on a surprise visit to the House of Assembly when he has not been officially invited. It is a blatant lie. The PDP is economical with the truth in the first instance.

“We realised that he was to be invited to the House of Assembly to defend allegations of fraud, embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and a host of other unclean administration which he led in the state and he has not even waited until he would be officially invited before he went on an ambush on the House of Assembly,” Elesin said.

“The House of Assembly does not sit on Friday when he came; the speaker was civil enough to address him cautiously and told him that he was not supposed to come until he was invited.

According to Elesin, ‘the former governor was not harassed; it has not happened in the history of progressive governance in the state to harass or intimidate political opponents.

“We have not done that in the past and we are not ready to do it anytime. If he is saying he has been attacked, it will be tantamount to falsehood.

“Nobody attacked him and if anybody attacked him, he is on his own. It was done not at the premises of the Assembly.

“He said he has street credibility; if that is true, would he be harassed at the market place? Let him go to the House when he is invited to go and defend himself; we are not responsible for the attack.”