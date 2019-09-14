<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State have said that they were not surprised that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, lost to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

APC National Vice Chairman, North-east, Mustapha Salihu, stated this while addressing journalists at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja after Adamawa APC stakeholders meeting.

Salihu said that Atiku was scammed into believing there was a server used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that, “those that told Atiku that there was a server used by INEC only scammed him.”

The party chieftain said, “Even if he’s your own, but you know who is the best. The outcome of yesterday’s judgment at tribunal was expected. All the cases canvassed by the opposition are things that we all knew.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the court but for me, PDP motions are frivolous because you cannot look at an Army-General who served as Platoon Commander, Batallion Commander, GOC, Minister, Military administrator, Head of State and President for four years and you are now questioning his credentials.

“Automatically, the case instituted was frivolous and other issue of electronic voting was not substantiated.”

Speaking on the meeting, Salihu explained that the meeting was meant for the party members to have consultation with each other and discuss on the matters that border on the development of the party.

Salihu added: “The committee has been set up to further deepen the consultation and reconciliation. This meeting intends to synergise and rebuild the party in Adamawa State. Some people from various ideological beliefs contested for various positions and some people won, some people lost. Some people agreed and disagreed and at the end, we agreed and we entered election as one people. The committee’s job is to analyse factors that mitigated against us in the last election.”