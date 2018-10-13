



The pick of Mr Peter Obi, former Anambra Governor as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for 2019 election, is inconsequential.

Also the gang up with his long-time foe, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, will take Abubakar nowhere.

The United Kingdom chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made it clear on Friday that the choice of Obi would not in any way guarantee votes for the PDP in the South-east.

Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter accused Obi as a failed governor and could not deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.

“The paddy paddy anointing of Mr Peter Obi to the gasping ticket of Atiku Abubakar as running mate, confirms our earlier assertion that the PDP presidential campaign is dead on arrival.

“As you are aware, Peter Obi failed woefully in the last Anambra gubernatorial election by failing to deliver the state to his ailing party, a state he mismanaged for eight years.

“Peter Obi was rejected by his people, his ward, his state and come 2019, both the PDP presidential candidate and his running mate will be rejected nationally by Nigerians,” Omole said.

The new romance between Abubakar and former President Olusegun Obasanjo has also been seen as a dark cloud.

Mr Daniel Onjeh, APC Benue South Senatorial candidate, said Abubakar is not a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances of re-election in 2019.

Onjeh, who is the Board Chairman Project Development Institute (PRODA) and a former President National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), stated this on Friday in Abuja.

He said Buhari was an epitome of integrity, transparency, and accountability, and that Atiku was the contrary.

He noted that Buhari`s exemplary qualities and leadership disposition informed his recent adoption by the African Union as the continent’s Anti-corruption Champion.

tiku is a man whose source of wealth is a mystery hidden in “a pandora’s box of riddles“, Onjeh said.

He advised Nigerians to avoid sentiments and to disregard propaganda by those desperate to return to power because they knew that another term for Buhari meant jail for them.

“To their eternal shame, their assets would be confiscated and shared out to the poor. This realisation has driven them to a state of extreme desperation; they will do anything to fight back.

“Nigerians should not be deceived. They are ganging up against President Buhari because they will all be made to account for their ill-gotten wealth if he is re-elected, “ he said.