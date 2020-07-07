



The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee, Dr Akpan Udoedehe, has assured all aspirants seeking to fly the flag of the party in the July 19 governorship primary of fair and transparent process.

The assurance came against grapevine information that the party may have succumbed to pressure of aspirants to adopt direct primary for Ondo. The incumbent governor has been pushing for indirect primary.

The former lawmaker gave the assurance while inaugurating the Ondo Governorship Screening and Committee Tuesday, in Abuja.

Noting the crisis that has rocked the party in many States including Ondo, where the Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government have resigned and teamed up with the opposition, Udoedehe said the party cannot to deviate from the fundamental principles on which the APC was founded.

“In the last few months, our Party has been rocked by crisis, in several states, including Ondo State, where the former Deputy Governor and the former Secretary to the State Government defected to other parties to seek platforms to contest for the Governorship elections of the State…





“As a Party, we should however, not be swayed from our avowed course, noting that because our Party was founded on the principles of fairness and natural justice, we should ensure that we uphold these fundamental pillars.

“In the context, we can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our Party in the Ondo Governorship elections, will be subject to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process”.

He said members of the committees were selected because of the track record of achievement, warning however that their actions can make or mar the image of the party.

You have been found to be persons worthy of trust; which is why you have been saddled with the onerous task of screening all the aspirants, and subsequently, providing a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening, to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

The APC Ondo Governorship Aspirants Screening, Appeal Committees is chaired by Alh. Tijjani Musa Tumsa while the Appeals is led by Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto.