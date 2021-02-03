



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government area of Nasarawa State has assured members of fairness and transparency during the membership registration/validation exercise in the area.

Malle Moses, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the council area, gave the assurance during the training of 14 ward councillors and 14 APC ward secretaries in area.

Moses said that the party was well known for its adherence to the rule of law, fairness and transparency, hence the need for monitoring the exercise to ensure that no one was short-changed in the process.

“We have trained 14 ward councillors and 14 APC ward secretaries in the council area, who will serve as ward supervisors, to ensure the success of the exercise.

“During the training, I have advised them to follow strictly the party rules concerning the membership revalidation/registration by shunning all negative acts that may affect the process.





“I will ensure fairness and transparency in the exercise to ensure that the party is taken to greater heights in this country area, the state and the country at large,” he said.

Moses commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for repositioning the party and for putting it in a better stead for victory in future elections in the state.

He called on the people of the state and Nigerians in general to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and that of the governor for them to succeed.

Responding, Mr. Bala Agunji, Councillor representing Agunji ward and and Joseph Yigom, APC Secretary in Alushi/Ginda ward, appreciated the party chairman for the training.

They assured him of their commitment to a successful exercise in the interest of the party and its members.

Newsmen report that the party’s registration/validation exercise will commence on Feb. 9, aside other activities lined up for the exercise, some of which had already commenced.