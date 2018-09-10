Dr Nyam Azi, a House of Representatives aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has decried the high cost of the party’s nomination forms.

Nyam made his position known in a protest letter to the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomole, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Monday.

Nyam wants to represent Jos East/Jos South Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

He described the party’s action as deliberate attempt to deny young Nigerians the opportunity to contest under its platform.

He said that such actions connoted the party’s insensitivity to the aspiration of Nigerian youths yearning to lead the country.

“With high cost of nomination forms and other charges, it is glaring that the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), headed by Oshiomole, is insensitive to the voices of millions of Nigerian youths yearning to take over leadership in this country

“This is a systematic way of scheming the youths out by charging exorbitant rates that even our annual income in two years cannot cover.

“How can the APC, who is seen to be fighting corruption, but only persons with huge resources can contest its primaries?

“Is leadership now for sale in this country,” he asked.

He said the high cost of the nomination forms would continue to create more rooms for corrupt people to perpetrate themselves in power.

The aspirant, who said he would not be deterred in his quest of seeking election under the party, however, called on President Mohammadu Buhari, to intervene in the matter so as to save the face of the party.