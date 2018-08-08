The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again called on Dr Bukola Saraki to resign his position as the President of the Senate.

In a statement on Wednesday by the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC claimed that the Senate President lacked the moral ground to retain the position after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We reiterate our call for the Senate President to resign from the position immediately as he no longer has the moral and legitimate ground to occupy that position as a member of the minority PDP.

“Going by the popular axiom, the majority will have their way, but the minority will have their say,” the ruling party said.

They also reacted to the invasion of the National Assembly complex in Abuja by security operatives who prevented lawmakers from entering the complex on Tuesday.

The APC noted that while they have some contention with the leadership of the National Assembly as currently constituted, the legislature must remain an independent arm of government.

They added that it should be allowed free reign for vibrant contestation of ideas and values among its members, within the context of their constitutional mandate and for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

But the ruling party said they launched an investigation into the incident, claiming it uncovered a plot to cause violence in the legislative chamber in a bid to allegedly stop the Senate President’s impeachment.

They asked the security agencies to also investigate their claims and ensure those involved were brought to justice.

“We call on security agencies and relevant bodies to as a matter of urgency probe these findings and take all necessary and legitimate action to stop these illegalities which pose a direct and ominous threat to our democracy,” the APC said.