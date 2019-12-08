<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend asked the state Governor, Seriake Dickson, to stop heating up the polity following the defeat of his candidate at the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

APC wondered why Dickson had developed the habit of threatening the state and trying to raise tension after the poll and advised him to toe the path of democracy and rule of law by taking his grievances to the courts.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, issued a statement in Yenagoa following Dickson’s utterances after the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the November 16 governorship election in the state, Senator Douye Diri.

Diri suffered a landslide defeat at the poll losing six out of the eight local government areas to his opponent of the APC and Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon.

Buokoribo said: “In the last few weeks, since the overwhelming victory of our candidate at the November 16 governorship election, Chief David Lyon, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has inundated the state and, indeed, the country with wild allegations and inciting comments.

“He has screamed blue murder at all relevant institutions of state, from the electoral body to the security agencies, and the winning All Progressives Congress (APC). And he has absolved only himself and his section of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of blame.

“From his furious mind, Dickson has issued threats to the electorate in Bayelsa State and APC members, particularly, and he has boasted about his capacity to unleash violence and turn the state upside down.

“Dickson has displayed everything, but commitment to democratic ideals and legal processes of electoral conflict resolution.

“We, however, unequivocally state and also remind Dickson that the elections have been concluded and the Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon, is only waiting to be sworn into office as the next Governor of Bayelsa State.