The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hon. Victor Giadom as the Party’s acting National Secretary, pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State, its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement.
Before the appointment, Hon. Giadom was the Party’s Deputy National Secretary.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]