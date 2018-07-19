The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, John Udoedehe, chairman of Osun State 2018 Governorship Screening Appeals Committee.

The APC has screened 17 aspirants for the election which holds on September 2.

Mr Udoedehe, a former senator, is from Akwa Ibom State.

The appointment is contained in a notice issued on July 12 by the National Secretary of APC, Mai Mala Buni, according to a statement from Mr Udoedehe’s media aide, Ata Etuk.

The committee is to listen to petitions and complaints arising from the party’s screening of its governorship aspirants for Osun governorship election.

Other members of the committee are Buhari Bello, John Yoriyo, C.J Nwosu, and Habib Alkali.

Mr Udoedehe, meanwhile, has appealed to Ekiti people to support the governor-elect of the state, Kayode Fayemi, for “a new people-centered” administration in the state.

Mr Udoedehe, in a congratulatory letter to the governor-elect, said Mr Fayemi’s victory was for the people of Ekiti, and not just for the APC.

“I am certain that the outpouring of goodwill by the people of Ekiti State, will spur you, and the APC, to hit the ground running, in the task of bringing focused, responsible, and all-inclusive leadership to them all,” the former minister said.