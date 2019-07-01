<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports that it has appointed principal officers in the 9th assembly.

Recall that there were reports that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu had been appointed majority leader of the Senate.

However, the APC, in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, its National Publicity Secretary, described all such reports as false and should be disregarded.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report in circulation purporting the appointment of the remaining principal officers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 9th National Assembly,” the statement read.

“The report is false and should be disregarded.

“In arriving at party decisions and indeed in all our activities, we have always been transparent, ensuring the best democratic principles are adhered to in whatever steps we take.

“Consultations are ongoing and in our typical style, we will come out to formally announce the party’s decision on the appointments.

“With the prevalence of fake news, we urge the media to always wait for and rely on official statements from the party other than unofficial sources. The media should please take due note of this on future issues that involve our party.”