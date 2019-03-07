



The ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC), has accused the governor of Benue state of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ortom, and his party members of plotting to rig elections on Saturday, in the state.

Abba Yaro, the chairman of APC in the state, who in a statement in Abuja today, berated the current government of failing in their projects in the last four years, affirmed that the opposition party are planning to buy votes.

“We wish to remind the governor that in 2015 when the people of Benue State voted massively for APC, he did not have any money to buy votes. This implies that conscience of the people of Benue State cannot be bought with silver or gold,” Yaro said.

He, however, pleaded with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to intervene in the situation and arrest the culprits involved.

APC further advised the governor to pay workers with the intended money budgeted for the vote buying on Saturday.

“The party is advising the governor to use the money he intends to buy voters to offset salaries or better still, pay pensioners, at least, four months’ pension,” the APC said.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, has however denied all allegations against the party by the ruling party.

He asserted that the allegation was a mere plan designed to cause confusion in the state and therefore, should be debunked.