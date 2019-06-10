<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for the position of Deputy Senate President.

In the same vein, the NWC also adopted Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This resolve was reached after emergency meetings which held on Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of June 2019.

According to a statement by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s national publicity secretary, the committee arrived at their decision after wide consultations with President Muhammadu Buhari and party stakeholders, including APC governors.

Recall that the party had earlier announced the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the party’s candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively.

Mr Issa-Onilu’s communique further stated that all elected APC members of the Senate and House of Representatives are hereby directed to fully mobilise as a united force behind the party’s choice.

It also stated that members who have earlier signified interests in these positions are urged to support the party’s decisions as loyal and committed members of APC by working with other members to ensure the emergence of the adopted candidates.

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege was in the 8th Senate accused of facilitating the infamous Mace theft by hoodlums who invaded the Senate in a bid to stop his suspension by the Bukola Saraki-led Senate.