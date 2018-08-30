The All Progressives Congress has adopted both direct and indirect primaries for next year’s elections, adding that it could also be by consensus.

The party announced the decision after a meeting of its National Working Committee on Thursday.

The presidential primaries is scheduled for September 24, 2018, while that of the Senate will be September 26, 2018.

For the House of Representatives, it will be September 27, with the governorship primaries slated for September 29 and the House of Assembly for October 2.

The sale of forms for the primaries will begin on September 1, 2018.

The party explained: “Primary Elections into all elective offices shall be by direct or indirect elections or by consensus.

“The need for indirect or direct primaries shall however depend on the peculiarity and need of a given state.

“In each case the state executive committee shall in consultation with critical stakeholders of the party in a given state identify and forward for the consideration and approval by the National Working Committee for the mode of election to be adopted.”