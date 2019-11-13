<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said that the suspension of the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, must follow due process

Reacting to the suspension, the Abia State chairman of APC, Donatus Nwankpa, said that the suspension was of little or no consequence.

Nwankpa said, “You cannot suspend the national chairman without going through a competent disciplinary committee.

“By the party’s constitution, the ward must suspend him first, then the local government ratifies it, then the state approves it. He can only be expelled by the national (body).”

He added, “It is high time something is done to remedy it (political situation in Edo State) because of the election coming up in the state.

“There is a procedure for suspending a national executive member and he is the national chairman of the (party’s) NEC”, the state APC boss said.

It would be recalled that a faction of the APC in Edo State, Tuesday announced the suspension of Oshiomole from the party.