The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday lashed out at a section of media, accusing it of twisting the statement on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to suit what it described as a jaundiced narrative.

The party said there was no disagreement between the Oshiomhole the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on the adoption of the governorship candidate of the AAC for the governorship election in Rivers state.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, said in a statement that while the party has no formal alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC), that has not for closed any local arrangement that may have been made by any local chapter of the party.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to some reports in the media purporting a disagreement between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over the alignment of the Rivers State APC with the governorship candidate of the AAC, Awara Biokpomabo.

“It is regrettable that the APC National Chairman’s statement is being twisted to suit a jaundiced narrative. This narrative is at best, mischievous, pedestrian and should be disregarded.

“The APC Chairman’s statement is unambiguous as to the effect that the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) does not have any formal alliance with AAC. This is without prejudice to any local arrangement that may exist.

“Both Oshiomhole and Ameachi are above the petty insinuations being orchestrated by a section of the Media. Like many leaders of the party, APC National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole and the Minister of Transport, Hon. Amaechi enjoys cordial relationship and do share mutual respect; therefore, deliberate misinterpretation of issues and statements from the party or between the two of them would continue to fail.”