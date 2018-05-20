The national leadership of All Progressives Congress Youths Renaissance has accused the Peoples Democratic Party-led Taraba State Government of paying agents N3 billion to scuttle the State Congress of the party on Saturday.

The State Congress on Saturday was disrupted.

The APC group condemned the development, which it described as “show of shame and display of rascality by some political contractors believed to have been paid N3 billion” by the PDP-led Government in Taraba State.

It said in a statement on Sunday: “Credible intelligence available to us has revealed that yesterday’s political brigandage was the handiwork of the political associates of the fidgeting governor of Taraba State who are hell-bent on frustrating APC in the state.

“As widely reported in the news media, it will be recalled that at about 4:45 PM yesterday, some political associates of Governor Darius Ishaku who recently joined APC and led by the former PDP acting governor of the state, Mr. Abubakar Danladi, stormed the venue of the congress with some thugs to snatch electoral materials meant for the congress while at the same time destroying other items on the table making Congress Committee Members sent from Abuja to scamper for safety.

“These are elements who only joined the party about six months ago and have never been financial members of the party in the state or have they contributed anything to the party at the national level but have decided to come and scatter APC in the state because they have no stake to protect in the party.

“There is no doubt that their ultimate goal is to create crisis for APC in the state so that their friend and very unpopular governor of the state can win his re-election next year.

“We therefore urge true members of the APC in Taraba State to remain calm and committed to their goal of forming the next government in the state as no amount of brigandage and campaign of calumny sponsored by agents the PDP-led government in the state can stop APC from winning election next year.

“We also urge the national secretariat of our great party not to be distracted or dismayed by the actions of these political contractors as the victory of evil over is good is only temporal.”