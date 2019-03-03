



The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter, has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of allegedly killing one of its members, Mr Dennis Osifor.

Osifor was allegedly stabbed to death by thugs suspected to be from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Effurun, Uvwie council area of the state.

A youth leader of the APC in Uvwie, who confirmed the development, Mr Napoleon Adibor, said trouble started when the late Osifor and his fellow APC members were preparing for a victory Party to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area when he was allegedly attacked by youths of the opposition Party who felt they are been mocked in the area.

He noted that the late Osifor was allegedly chased by thugs loyal to an opposition party in the state, who caught up with him at Ovie Palace Road, Effurun, and stabbed him severally.

According to Adibor, sympathisers who saw him where he was left to die in his pool of blood took the late Osifor to the Ekpan General Hospital where his relatives were informed about what happened.

“We were planning a victory party for President Buhari’s re-election on Wednesday, at about noon, all a sudden these PDP thugs just attacked our location, causing people to flee. Unfortunately, these hoodlums zeroed on Dennis and by the time they caught up with him around Ovie Palace Junction, they stabbed him severely”, Adibor explained.

A family source who also pleaded anonymity said that at the Ekpan General Hospital, they were referred to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, where Osifor died the following day.

It should be pointed out that the Effurun and Ekpan axis of Uvwie council area of Delta state have been engulfed in bloody rivalry between members of the PDP and the APC, which has claimed many lives and has rendered many maimed.

Contacted the Delta State Police Command said Mr Dennis Osifor, was stabbed to death by a rival cult group who left him to die in his pool of blood.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Chuks Orisewezie, who spoke to newsmen on telephone said, “According to the report before me, the person that was killed was stabbed to death as a result of secret cult related clashes.”