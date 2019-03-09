



The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, accused the incumbent governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, of wasting scarce resources of the state to promote violence and compromise the 2019 elections in the state.

The party also claimed that Dickson was in the habit of playing the victim and allegedly sponsoring fake news as a cover for his alleged nefarious acts.

Mr Doifie Buokoribo, the state APC publicity secretary, made the allegations during a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa on Thursday.

He advised residents of the state to be watchful, alert, and to guard against the governor’s dangerous antics as the state goes to the polls on Saturday to elect House of Assembly members.

Buokoribo said that Dickson had used state resources to buy votes in past elections and was determined to do the same on Saturday, at a time when the state was having difficulty with paying workers’ salaries.

He said, “He is also using state funds to arm political thugs and other lawless elements across the state, especially in areas where he is unpopular and has no social base.

“These thugs and lawless elements are working with his terror squad, Operation Doo Akpo.

“The irony of it is that as he is busy engaging in this ungodly act, he will be the one shouting that our party has perfected plans to cause mayhem in the state.”

He described Dickson as a “lawless governor”, saying, “Not only does he suffer from a persecution complex, he plays the victim card when he is actually the aggressor.”

The APC chieftain urged the people of the state to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and those he described as “anointed candidates of the governor” on Saturday, stressing that “it is a task that must be done.

“The only way Dickson and his party can win this election is by playing outside the rules,” Buokoribo added.

He also urged the new Commissioner of Police to Bayelsa, Mr. Olushola David, who was posted as Command CP to supervise the polls, to be neutral in the discharge of his duties.