The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is behind the spread of 2023 campaign posters of some of its members.

Newsmen recall that campaign posters of Adams Oshiomhole, APC national chairman; Bola Tinubu, national leader of the APC, and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have been spread in some parts of the country and on the internet.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, asked members of the party to ignore the posters and focus on governance.

Issa-Onilu said having won the presidential election, the party is squarely concerned about governance adding that the posters were fabricated to distract the party from concentrating on what is important to Nigerians.

“As a party, we want to state clearly that having won elections convincingly and having been given the mandate to run government for the next four years, our major and only focus now is governance,” he said.

“It is strictly part of the strategy of a party that is supposed to provide alternative to our governance model and since they do not have such, the only thing they can do is to continue to throw spanners in the works.

“We are not engaging in any other activity about 2023 elections and wherever you see such (posters) you can be sure it is from mischief makers and of course, we know it is part of the strategy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to continue to take actions to cause distractions for the governing party from focusing on anything that is important to the people of Nigeria

“So, we urge all our members to focus on what is important to us and so we dissociate ourselves and our leaders from such issues that have to do with elections.”