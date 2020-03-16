<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr. Anthony Aziegbemi, a former member of the House of Representatives for Esan South East and Esan North East Federal Constituency of Edo State has been declared the new­ly elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter.

Aziegbemi who polled a total of 817 votes to de­feat Felix Imoisili, former chairman of Igueben local government and immediate past state secretary of the PDP who scored 488 votes is to take over from Chief Dan Orbih whose tenure came to an end prior to the election.





The chief electoral officer of Edo State PDP Congress and Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, represented by his political adviser, Mr Babatunde Oduyoye, de­clared Aziegbemi winner of the chairmanship position.

Other contestants for the position of chairman in­clude, Mr Sylvanus Eruanga, and Friday Okah who did not score a vote in the contest.