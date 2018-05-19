Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, were absent at the party’s state Congress held on Saturday.

The Congress took place at the Imaguero College Hall and was attended by delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state.

All the party executive members were elected through affirmation by the delegates after a consensus arrangement.

Checks revealed that 70 per cent of the incumbent state executive members were returned while the former Woman Leader in the state, Aisosa Amadasun, was named the Organising Secretary.

Those elected through affirmation were – Barr. Anselm Ojezua (Chairman), Pastor Kenneth Asekhame (Deputy Chairman), Lawrence Okah (Secretary), Anthony Ikhuenobo (Assistant Secretary), while the State Vice Chairman (South) is Benson Edosomwan.

Others were – Chief Sunny Okomanyi (Vice Chairman, North) Ohiomwan George (Legal Adviser), Salihu Momoh (Treasurer), Prince Osazuwa (Assistant Treasurer), Chris Azebamwan (Publicity Secretary), Timothy Osadolor (Auditor), Betty Patricia Okoebor (Woman Leader) and Valentine Asuen (Youth Leader).

The Chairman of the Edo State Congress Committee, Prof. Okey Onyejekwe, said it was remarkable that the party leaders in Edo opted for consensus arrangement.