The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has urged the Borno governor-elect, Prof. Babagana Zulum, to run a people-oriented administration to restore the state’s lost glory.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ahmed Dikwa, made the call on Monday in Maiduguri.

Dikwa said that the call was imperative to enable the governor-elect to put up effective leadership to fast track rapid social and economic development of the state.

He called on Zulum to initiate viable infrastructure; social and economic development programmes to justify the trust reposed in him by the electorate.

The chairman added that the party encouraged the governor-elect and other elected political office holders to be focused, honest and pursue sustainable economic policies.

Dikwa also advised the incoming governor to look along the parameters of competence and ability to perform in his appointments rather than political patronage.

He said that: “we will not hesitate to give constructive criticism where necessary as we expect the governance structure to have human face and respect for sound public opinion.

“This is not a golden opportunity to compensate politicians; rather engagement of result oriented and focused technocrats.

“Borno has bled far too long; it is high time we board the highway of peace, progress and prosperity”.

NAN recalls that ANRP is one of the 32 political parties that contested the March 9, governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.