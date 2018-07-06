Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) on Friday advised the Federal Government to invest the Abacha loot on human development such as healthcare and education.

Mr Sesugh Akume, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

“Such a large amount can also be invested in upgrading and equipping at the National Hospital, Abuja and other federal government hospitals across the country many of which are at various states of dysfunction and dilapidation.

“This amount could also be positioned as counterpart funding toward public-private partnerships to upgrade General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) all across the federation.

“Government can also use the amount set up schemes that make drugs and medical supplies readily available on a sustainable basis,’’ the national publicity secretary said.

He said that by so doing, the healthcare sector would be functional such that many Nigerians going abroad for medical treatment would be attended to in the country with less bills, compared to what obtained abroad.

The party also urged that the loot be used to improve the education sector with a view to ensuring that children of the poor enrol in schools to receive quality education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform, Juliet Nwagwu, had at a News conference in Abuja, confirmed federal government decision to share the money put at $322 million.

‘’Nobody is going give anybody any cash; it is going be through an electronic payment system which we want Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to verify,’’ she said.

“The party has expressed deep concern that whereas, conditional cash transfers are a palliative for people living in extreme poverty to cushion the effect, it has never lifted up the poor out of poverty,” Akume said.

He said well equipped healthcare facilities would also give the poor in the society to have access to good healthcare.

Akume said the party disagreed with Federal Government decision to share the money because previously recovered loot ended up being re-looted.

He, however, said the money should not be spent without recourse to the National Assembly.