



The National Secretary of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Sahid Umar, has vowed to petition the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, over alleged forging of his signature in the Certificate of Nomination allegedly issued to Fela Durotoye making him the presidential candidate of the party.

The party had claimed that the said certificate was fake and has called on Nigerians to disregard it.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Akinloye Oyeniyi, the party was aware that few elements within the party already congregated themselves into day-to-day runners of the party, usurping the functions of some organs of the party, especially the National Working Committee (NWC) and discharging them unilaterally with fake signatures; one of which is the said certificate of return.

“ANN thereby dissociates itself from all these elements’ actions especially the recent purported certificate in circulation due to signatures not regular with any of its national officers,” Oyeniyi said.

The Party further reiterated that it is not in crisis of any sort at the moment as perceived; and congratulated all its aspirants, members and supporters for peaceful conduct during the primaries and implores candidates that emerged to know it is a no victor, no vanquished exercise.

“Those being used by external influences to destabilise the party have been shown the exit door.

“ANN is destined to be the party of choice in the country under the able leadership of our national chairman, Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, who has shown uncommon leadership in building the party to where it is today,” Oyeniyi further said.