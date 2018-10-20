The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) yesterday described as untrue, media reports which alleged that some members of its National Working Committee (NWC) have been suspended for antiparty activities.

The party alleged that the reports were sponsored by some elements enrolled to destabilise the party, stressing that the purported suspension of some of its NWC members namely National Deputy Chairman, National Secretary, National Organising Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, National Youth Leader, National Women Leader, Deputy National Youth Leader and Deputy National Publicity Secretary for anti-party activities, was false.

In a statement issued by its National Publicly Secretary, Akinloye Oyeniyi, the party noted that: “The ANN hereby disclaims this notice and any other in like manner.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the listed officers on that notice are actually targeted because of their stand not to yield the party to the external political and renowned pentecostal church forces and their sponsored agents in the party who are on a mission to destabilise it to aid the reelection of outgoing President Buhari in 2019.”