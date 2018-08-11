The Chairman Board of Trustees of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN), Dr, Nkata Chuku, has dissociated himself from the National Convention of the Party which held on Saturday (Today).

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday and personally signed by the BOT Chairman, he said that he had unfortunately found the complaint of 3 of the party’s presidential aspirants to be true.

This is coming barely 24 hours after a Presidential Aspirant in the party, Dr. Elishama Ideh, pulled out of the party‘s convention, alleging that the structures of ANN had been high jacked.

Chuku in the statement said that he had come to the painful conclusion that there are irregularities in the process for the National Convention.

He wrote: “After carefully reviewing the complaints from 3 of our presidential aspirants as well numerous party members, NEC and BOT members, about irregularities in the process for the national convention, I have come to the painful conclusion that they are right. There are clear violations.

“I am convinced that the current atmosphere will not produce the leadership or decisions that reflect the wishes of most ANN members, the vision and ideologies we set out with and sold to the Nigerians and thr world.

“I remain convinced that ANN started with the right ideals and will lead Nigeria out of the doldrums is we stick to that. Unfortunately it seems our inexperience has led to grievous mistakes that if not corrected now will undermine everything we claim to stand for.

“If this convention holds as structured now, we would have laid a faulty foundation that will haunt us forever. Parties are not about winning elections in the short term and ANN creed clearly says that.

“I dissociate myself from this convention and call on all ANN members of good conscience to do the same.

“As painful as it will be, let’s step back, get our processes right and hold a transparent and proper national convention where all aspirants and party members have a level playing field.

“We can hold a proper convention before the end of the month which still allows us to meet INEC timelines.

“God bless ANN and God bless Nigeria”.