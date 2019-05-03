<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anglican Diocese of Aguata, Anambra State on Friday asked Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano to tender unreserved apology to Ndigbo over alleged insult on President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, during the last general elections.

The church also demanded an apology from the governor over what it termed open support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection during the electioneering campaign.

These were contained in the Bishops Charge presented by Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor at the 2nd Session of the Fifth Synod of Diocese of Aguata holding at St James Anglican Church Uga Aguata Local Government Area of the State.

The cleric described the act as betrayal of the Igbos which, according to him, inflicted a deep wound on the people of the region.

“The insult Chief Willie Obiano laid on President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo was a betrayal of the highest order, a betrayal of the whole Igbo people, a betrayal of his own people.

“It was an insult on the whole of Igbo race and we call on him, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano to apologize to Ndigbo.

“We do not know how Governor Obiano can explain the stance he took but may it please him to know that he wounded us so deep in his bid to stop his benefactor Sir Peter Obi.

“We also need to let the Governor know that we are not unaware of his moves against the Anglican faithful in Anambra State.”

Chancellor of the Diocese, Justice Pete Obiora commended the Bishop for his analysis of the society and courage to say things the way they were.